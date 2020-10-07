New Delhi: A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed with Japan wherein mutual exchange of knowledge and technology on cybersecurity and other cooperation will be done between the two nations, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed mediapersons on Tuesday. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Launch Dates Leaked – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The ambitious agreement provides for cooperation in 5G technology, artificial intelligence and an array of other critical areas as the two strategic partners vowed to further broadbase their ties including in the Indo-Pacific region.

After a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo on Wednesday, it was announced that Japan agreed to be the lead partner in the connectivity pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI).

The IPOI is an India-backed framework aimed at making meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been expanding its military assertiveness triggering global concerns.

Jaishankar, in a tweet, said further expansion of India-Japan collaboration in third countries with focus on development projects also figured in the 13th India-Japan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue.

Just concluded India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with FM @moteging. Conveyed warm birthday greetings. Discussions covered our cooperation in manufacturing, skills, infrastructure, ICT and health. Our special partnership can make a big difference in post-COVID recovery. pic.twitter.com/lm1tjhOzPG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 7, 2020

“Recognising the increasing role being played by digital technologies, the two ministers highlighted the need for robust and resilient digital and cyber systems and in this context, welcomed the finalisation of the text of the cybersecurity agreement,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The agreement promotes cooperation in capacity building, research and development, security and resilience in the areas of Critical Information Infrastructure, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others,” it said.

In their talks, Jaishankar and Motegi deliberated on a broad range of areas, including maritime security, trade and investment, manufacturing, connectivity and infrastructure and reform of the United Nations, the MEA said.

“They emphasised that a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains; and in this context, welcomed the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative between India, Japan, Australia and other like-minded countries,” the MEA said.

It said the two ministers also concurred that the Indo-Pacific has acquired greater salience in recent times and underscored the need for India and Japan to work together for the benefit of the region.

“Reaffirming the similarities in their respective Indo-Pacific visions, that are based on rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Japanese side agreed to be the lead partner in the connectivity pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative and jointly take both countries’ respective visions for the Indo-Pacific forward,” the MEA said.

(With inputs from agencies)