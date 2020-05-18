New Delhi: India signed a European Union-led 62-nation coalition draft resolution that was presented to the World Health Assembly (WHA) to discuss ‘COVID-19 Response’ during the two-day meet, that begins Monday. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 Begins Today: Ball in States' Court Now to Decide Delineation of Zones; COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 90,000-mark | LIVE Updates

India is among the 62 countries that called for "impartial, independent and comprehensive" probe into the coronavirus crisis around the world "at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19".

"We are deeply concerned by the morbidity and mortality caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the negative impacts on physical and mental health and social well-being, the negative impacts on economy and society and the consequent exacerbation of inequalities within and between countries," the resolution read.

This is the first time India has articulated its stand at a global level on the pandemic that started from Wuhan city, China.

Other nations backing the draft include Albania, Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Mozambique, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Moldova, Russia, San Marino, Sierra Leone, South Africa, EU, Turkey, Ukraine, UK and Zambia.

It excludes the United States and China, however, seeking their no-objection into the matter.

Notably, the WHO had on January 23 declared COVID-19 as a global health emergency, but it waited for a week for its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to return from China to announce the same. By that time, the total cases had increased 10 folds and the virus entered 18 countries.

Meanwhile, India will take over the Chair of the Executive Board of the WHO after its annual meeting later this month.