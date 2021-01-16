New Delhi: Almost a year after India reported its first case of coronavirus from Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive while reassuring the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two indigenous vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours. Also Read - Mild Infection Good Sign, Shows Immune System Responding To Vaccine: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

The government aims to vaccinate 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers in the first phase. Also Read - Covaxin Consent Form: Why do we Need to Sign it And What's Exactly Written in The Form - All Questions Answered

States have geared up for the task after three dry runs – two of them nationwide – in the last few weeks. India’s COVID tally surged to 1.05 crore cases this morning with 15,158 new infections. The country has seen over 1.5 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In 700 districts, about 1.5 lakh staff have been trained to administer the shots and keep records. The rollout began this morning at some 3,000 sites across all states and union territories; around 100 people will be vaccinated at each session site.

The World Health Organisation (South-East Asia wing) took to Twitter to congratulate India on “world’s largest coronavirus drive” in a series of tweets.

The first phase #COVID19Vaccination is expected to cover 10 million #healthcare workers, 20 million #frontlineworkers and 270 million above age 50 years and/or with co-morbidities. #LargestVaccinationDrive #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/y3qVA01kc5 — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) January 16, 2021

It’s not possible to vaccinate the entire country at this point, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said earlier.

“From healthcare workers to municipal workers — all such people are part of priority groups. This is 3 crore in total. After that, 27 crore people will get vaccinated (in the second phase),” he had said.

Around 100 persons will get #Covid19Vaccination at each of India’s 3,006 sites on the inaugural day of the #LargestVaccinationDrive #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/MIohYlvt4U — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) January 16, 2021

In the second phase, the focus will be on those above the age of 50 years and those below 50 with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension and other chronic conditions.

Two vaccines have been cleared by the drug regulator DCGI – Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, developed in partnership with the Oxford University and European firm AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech’s homegrown Covaxin, developed in partnership with top medical body ICMR.

The Covishield vaccine has been priced at Rs 200 a dose after a price agreement was arrived at with the government, sources said. Eleven million doses will be supplied to the government in the initial tranche. Earlier this week, the SII sent first batches of the doses to 13 cities; Covaxin was dispatched the next day.

The Centre and not the states will bear the cost for the first phase to vaccinate the health workers, PM Modi said on Monday after a meeting with healthcare workers.

The government has been working hard to counter concerns raised by health experts and the Opposition about Covaxin, which has not completed Phase 3 trials under which the efficacy of the drug is tested, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.