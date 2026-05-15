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Indias killer aircraft carrier: 12,000 kmph speed, attack range up to 1,500 km..., can destroy Chinas warship Fujian in minutes

India’s killer aircraft carrier: 12,000 kmph speed, attack range up to 1,500 km…, can destroy China’s warship Fujian in minutes

DRDO Aircraft Carrier Killer: India is working to strengthen its security from land to sky and sea. A National Air Defense System is being developed under Mission Sudarshan Chakra and will be fully operational in the next decade or so.

India's killer aircraft carrier: 12,000 kmph, attack range up to 1,500 km.... can destroy China's warship Fujian in minutes

DRDO Aircraft Carrier Killer: India has made significant progress in the defense sector over the past few decades. From missiles to artillery, tanks, air defense systems, and warships, India now competes with the world’s leading nations. Indian policymakers aim to make India not only self-reliant in the defense sector but also an export-oriented nation. India has made significant progress in this direction in the past few years. Today, the world is becoming increasingly enamored with India’s missile and anti-missile systems. Buyers are lining up for the BrahMos missile. Anti-missile systems like Akash and Akashteer have also established themselves in the global market.

India’s focus is now primarily on three segments: Hypersonic missile, next-generation fighter jets, and developing its own national air defense system. India has achieved significant successes in these three areas over the past few years. Particularly in hypersonic missile development, India has made significant progress. Its impact is now visible. To strengthen its maritime security, India plans to deploy the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (Hypersonic LR-AShM) in coastal areas. It is also known as an aircraft carrier killer. This means that the LR-AShM is capable of destroying even China’s ultra-modern Fujian aircraft carrier.

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India is about to take a major step toward strengthening its strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean region. The indigenously developed Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is now preparing to enter the user trials phase with the Indian Navy. This hypersonic carrier killer missile, with a range of approximately 1,500 kilometers, is considered a game-changer in India’s maritime security capabilities. According to defense sources, the full induction of this missile system is expected by 2029-2030, but plans are underway to deploy it in coastal areas on a limited scale before then. This aims to strengthen the security of India’s maritime borders and vital sea lanes as quickly as possible.

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12000 KMPH of furious speed

The LR-AShM is a state-of-the-art anti-ship missile system specifically designed to target enemy warships and aircraft carrier strike groups from long ranges. Reports indicate that the missile will be capable of hypersonic flight, reaching speeds of Mach 8 to Mach 10 (approximately 12,000 km/h). This high speed makes it extremely difficult for modern naval air defense systems to intercept. The missile’s most significant feature is its strike range of approximately 1,500 kilometers. This capability will enable India to target enemy warships at great distances at sea. Defense experts believe that this system could significantly enhance India’s strike capability, particularly against large military platforms like aircraft carriers.

According to media reports, the Indian Navy is expected to begin user trials under this project between 2027 and 2028. These trials will evaluate the missile’s operational capability, target penetration accuracy, and performance under combat conditions. Following successful trials, limited series production could begin. Defense experts say that this new missile system could prove crucial amid the changing strategic dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region. In recent years, India has been steadily strengthening its maritime deterrence capabilities in response to growing naval competition in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions. In this context, a long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile could provide the Indian Navy with a new strategic advantage.

Self-reliant India in missile development

Developed under the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, this project is also considered a significant achievement in promoting indigenous defense technology. Aiming to reduce foreign dependence in the defense sector, India is rapidly pursuing several advanced missile projects. These include the LR-AShM, the NASM-SR naval anti-ship missile, the Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, and advanced submarine-launched missiles.

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Security of the Indian Ocean will be strengthened

The recent successful tests of a long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile off the Odisha coast have further strengthened this program. According to defense reports, the missile hit the target with extreme accuracy and achieved hypersonic speed during the tests. These tests also demonstrated improved coordination between DRDO and the Indian Navy. If this missile system enters service within the stipulated timeframe, India could elevate its maritime security and deterrence capabilities in the Indian Ocean region to new heights. This will not only strengthen coastal defense but also significantly enhance India’s response capabilities against any potential maritime threat.

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