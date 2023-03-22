Home

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths reported each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

India Records Over 1,000 New Covid Cases In Past 24 Hrs; Active Cases Climbs To 7,026

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 1,134 new Covid cases, a significant surge from the previous day’s 699 infections, according to the Union health ministry data. Currently, the active caseload stands at 7,026 which is 0.01 per cent of total cases. The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths reported each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

As per the data, the recovery of 662 patients in one day took the cumulative tally to 4,41,60,279. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.09 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 0.98 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,03,831 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 92.05 crore.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which includes 7,673 doses in the last 24 hours.

