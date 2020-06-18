New Delhi: After much debate surrounding the anti-malarial drug for COVID-19 treatment, the central government on Thursday lifted the export ban on hydroxychloroquine or HCQ ‘with immediate effect’. Also Read - Beijing COVID-19 Situation 'Extremely Severe'; Officials Begin Testing 90,000 People Amid Lockdown

The government had banned the export of the drug on March 25, a day after it announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Warns of Second Wave as Over 100,000 Cases Being Reported Worldwide Daily

“The export policy of Hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and its formulations from prohibited to free with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DFFT) said in a notification. Also Read - US FDA Revokes Emergency Use of Anti-malarial Drug HCQ Touted by Trump to Treat COVID-19

The export permit was announced despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) asserting that HCQ is not the answer to COVID treatments.

The anti-malarial and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has taken the centre stage for political and scientific controversies since the beginning of corona times. While it has shown improvement on some patients, with its immunity-boosting ability, the WHO said it that it was not an ultimate cure.

Earlier today, a WHO top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that it had “definitely” been proven that the cheap drug promoted by US President Donald Trump cannot stop deaths among people hospitalized with the coronavirus infection.

In fact, on Wednesday, the WHO even decided to halt its HCQ trials after it found an evidence that it showed no effect on reducing the mortality rate of hospitalised patients.

However, Dr. Swaminathan went on to clarify today that there could still be a role for the drug in preventing people from catching COVID-19 in the first place as clinical trials testing hydroxychloroquine’s role are still ongoing.

“We don’t know that as yet. And we need to complete those large trials and get the data, she said, referring to several other trials not being conducted by WHO,” she said.