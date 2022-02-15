The supply of 300 million doses comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the ages of 12-18 subject to certain conditions. Also Read - Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Emergency Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 5 Years Of Age

The DCGI has already approved Corbevax, which is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28. However, it is yet to give approval to the two-dose vaccine and is expected to do that soon. Official sources told news agency ANI on Monday the expected cost of Corbevax will be Rs. 145 excluding taxes.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

According to the Health Ministry, the company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Further, it has conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, it said.