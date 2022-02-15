New Delhi: The first supply of 300 million doses of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, is set to start from Tuesday, said a report. Speaking to the Business Standard, a senior government official confirmed that the “supplies from Biological E to begin from February 15.” The order for these doses was placed on August 21, 2021.Also Read - Covid: DCGI Committee Recommends Biological E’s Corbevax for Emergency Use Among 12 to 18-year-olds
The government source further stated that Biological E has already produced 250 million doses of Corbevax and aims to finish production of the 300 million committed doses in a few weeks. It added that the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli has also already approved 65 million doses of Corbevax for use through government vaccination centres. Earlier last year, the Centre had made an advance payment of Rs. 1,500 crore to the Hyderabad-based company to procure these doses, it added. Also Read - DCGI Gives Nod to SII's Proposal to Manufacture Vaccine Against Omicron for Test, Analysis
The supply of 300 million doses comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the ages of 12-18 subject to certain conditions. Also Read - Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Emergency Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 5 Years Of Age
The DCGI has already approved Corbevax, which is India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19, for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28. However, it is yet to give approval to the two-dose vaccine and is expected to do that soon. Official sources told news agency ANI on Monday the expected cost of Corbevax will be Rs. 145 excluding taxes.
The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.
According to the Health Ministry, the company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Further, it has conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, it said.