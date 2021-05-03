New Delhi: The chorus for imposition of nationwide lockdown grew louder as India continues to suffer from the uncontrollable second Covid wave that has now engulfed small cities, towns, and even villages. Noted health experts have vouched for short-duration complete lockdowns to break the chain and lower the caseloads. In the last 24 hours, India has reported 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities, the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Covid-19 Curfew Extended Till May 6. Read Details

Earlier last week, top US epidemiologist Anthony Fauci had suggested a lockdown for a few weeks in India as an immediate step to contain the spread of the coronavirus as its deadly second wave shows no signs of ebbing. “Well, one of the things you really need to do, to the extent that you can, is shut down temporarily the country, I think is important. If we want to time out and go back to what I said: there is the immediate, the intermediate, and the long range (measures to contain the virus)”, said Fauci, in an interview to The Indian Express.

Besides, the Supreme Court of India has aslo urged the Centre and states “to consider imposing a lockdown to break the chain in the interest of public welfare”. A three-member apex court bench, comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat said, “We are cognisant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities… thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities.”

Echoing similar remarks, some members of the COVID-19 task force, a technical expert body that advises the Central Government, has also advised the government to opt lockdown to bring the situation under control. The task force includes experts from AIIMS and ICMR.

On the other hand, AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria had suggested that areas with high positivity rate — 10% to be specific must be locked down. “We need to look at areas with high infectivity (positivity) rates… if it is high then we need to have containment zones, even lockdown, so the chain of transmission is broken and the number of cases falls,” he said while speaking to NDTV.

However, PM Modi, in his last address to the nation had stressed that use of lockdown should be the “last resort” and that the focus should rather be on micro-containment zones. “In the current situation, we need to save our country from a lockdown. I would also request states to use the lockdown as the last resort. We have to do our best to avoid a lockdown and our focus should rather be on micro-containment zones,” Modi had said on April 20.