New Delhi: 'The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown', tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. He also launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Centre saying that the government is not realising the fact that its "inaction" is killing several innocent people. "GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections", the former Congress president wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Notably, the Wayanad parliamentarian has been criticising the Centre for its alleged mismanagement regarding the Covid-19 situation in India. He had accused the central government of being 'policy paralysed' and said that it cannot secure victory over coronavirus. In a tweet, the Congress leader had said, "A policy paralysed GOI cannot secure victory over the virus. Face it. Don't fake it."

GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2021

India has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 amid the devastating second wave. On Tuesday, the country registered 3.57 lakh new coronavirus infections and 3,447 related deaths, informed the union health ministry. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has crossed 2-crore mark.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1. The cumulative death count has mounted to 2,22,408. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 81.91 per cent.