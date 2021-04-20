New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus has hit India hard and the country is again faced with a big battle against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in his address to the nation. He said lockdown should be the last option and focus should be on micro-containment zones to curb the spread of virus. “If we all follow COVID-19 protocols, there’ll be no need to impose lockdowns,” he said. PM Modi said the people were suffering but “we need to fight it out with all our might” and expressed confidence that the coronavirus will be defeated with the combined efforts of the people. Also Read - Lockdown Should Be Last Option, Efforts on to Meet Oxygen Needs, Says PM Modi | Top Quotes

“I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. Modi noted that pharma sector was working relentlessly to meet all COVID-19 challenges, including on vaccine development and supply. Also Read - PM Modi Asks States To Keep Trust Of Works Alive, Assures Pandemic Will Not Affect Their Livelihood

The prime minister said that the shortage of oxygen cylinders has come across as a major problem and said all stakeholders were working collectively to meet this challenge. The situation is different from last year when there was no COVID vaccine in the country or infrastructure to produce PPE kits and other much-needed medical goods, he noted. He urged the people to reduce their movement and take vaccination. Also Read - Mumbai Reports 7,214 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 9,641 Recoveries | LIVE Updates