New Delhi: As the country is witnessing a steady dip in coronavirus cases, the ICMR on Tuesday suggested that the complete unlocking process in India can now start slowly so that another sudden surge in COVID cases can be prevented. Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that the gradual lifting (of lockdown) will not witness a massive surge. However, he cautioned that all have to ensure that vaccination is prioritized. Suggesting ways to unlocking the country, he said that the vaccination rate must be up to 70% and the COVID appropriate behaviour should be followed everywhere. Also Read - Centre Likely To Issue Fresh Guidelines For Children Soon As Threat of Third Covid-19 Wave Looms

“The gradual lifting (of lockdown) will not witness a massive surge. However, we have to ensure that vaccination is prioritised. The vaccination rate must be up to 70%. COVID appropriate behaviour should be followed,” Bhargava said. Also Read - Dogs Feed On Bodies of Suspected COVID Patients At Uttarakhand Riverbank, Locals Say ‘Death Of Humanity’

The ICMR chief also added that there is no shortage of vaccine. “By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December,” Bhargava added. Also Read - As Covid Cases Decline, Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines for District-Wise Unlocking

Prior to this, the Union Health Ministry reviewed the current Covid-19 situation in the country and said the active cases are down by 50% and 1.3 lakh decrease in active cases in a day.

Addressing the press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that In 30 states/UT, cases have been consistently declining for one week, it’s a positive trend.

He also added that 1,27,000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Since May 28, the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. There is a decline in infections across the country.

He also talked about the unlocking process in the country and said to ease the district-wise lockdown, the Covid positivity rate should be below 5% for a week. He added that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before an outbreak can be considered to be under control.

He added that over 70% vulnerable population should be vaccinated. This means, population above the age of 60 and also those above 45 and with comorbidities must have received vaccination doses.

As COVID cases across India show a declining trend, many state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattsgrah have extended the Covid-related curbs with certain relaxation.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent. With the fresh cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days.