New Delhi: As the experts have predicted a third wave of COVID for the country, many states have started taking preventive measures and have imposed lockdown-like measures. These measures have been taken to control the further spread of the infection. From announcing night curfews to making negative RT-PCR tests mandatory for people arriving from other states, the state governments have enforced fresh guidelines recently. Moreover, some states have also reopened schools and universities with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. Here's a list of states and union territories which have recently announced strict guidelines to prevent COVID spread.

Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the full lockdown will not be imposed in the state as it will affect the economy of the state. However, he said that COVID guideline violators will be severely penalized. Last month, the chief minister had imposed Sunday lockdown in the state following a spike in Covid-19 daily caseload since the Onam festival on August 23. For nearly a week, the state is recording over 30,000 fresh cases. Kerala had earlier relaxed Sunday lockdowns for two weeks, on August 15 and August 23, in view of the Onam festival.

Maharashtra: Today, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state will not impose any further lockdown. However, people will have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. This week, the Maharashtra government has issued fresh rules for international passengers flying into Mumbai and other airports of the state. As per the order, all international flyers, even those who have taken both doses of vaccine, are required to carry an RT-PCR negative test not older than 72 hours.

Karnataka: Taking further steps, the Karnataka government on Monday made week-long institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming from Kerala. Issuing fresh order, the state government said that testing on the 7th day has been made compulsory even if persons are vaccinated and hold a negative RT-PCR test. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has relaxed night curfew in districts other than Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. Weddings and other events are allowed with 50 per cent occupancy of halls, with a maximum limit of 400 guests.

Tamil Nadu: This week, the Tamil Nadu government announced to extend the restrictions in the state till September 15. Issuing fresh order, the state government said that beaches in Tamil Nadu cannot be accessed by the public on Sunday. Moreover, the general public will not be allowed to enter places of worship on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The ban on religious gatherings and events will continue, the state said in the order. However, the educational institutions have been opened in the state from September 1.

Assam: On the other hand, the Assam government said all Covid double vaccinated incoming passengers have been exempted from RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports, railways, and road border points in Assam. However, the passengers who are vaccinated with a single dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic, even with two doses of vaccines, shall have to undergo mandatory RTPCR testing at their own cost on arrival in Assam.

Odisha: Even though the cases are declining, the Odisha government on August 31 announced new Covid-19 guidelines for September. This time, there is no weekend shutdown across the state anymore. But the night curfew will continue in urban areas from 10 PM to 5 AM. The new guidelines will remain in force from September 1 to October 1.