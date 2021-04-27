New Delhi: At a time when India is witnessing a daily fresh infection of 3,52,991 cases, some of the experts in the matter believe that a national lockdown is the only way forward to break the chain of the virus, while some other still believe that nationwide lockdown isn’t going to serve the purpose as it needs lockdown only in areas of high transmissions. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation last week said that the nationwide or statewide lockdown should be the last option as following COVID guidelines is more important than just imposing lockdown. So now the question arises is a national lockdown the only way to break the Covid chain? Should lockdown be total or localised? Will lockdown destroy livelihoods of people? Also Read - IPL 2021: Stay Safe, Wear a Mask, Social Distance - Eoin Morgan on COVID-19 Crisis in India After KKR Beat PBKS

Speaking to India Today, Dr Giridhar Babu, Professor & Head, Lifecourse Epidemiology, PHFI, Bengaluru, said that national lockdown is not the way to go. He said so because one needs to understand the disease transmission dynamics. “We need to see what the epicentres are. We’re failing in containment. Lockdown is necessary at the city level, at the district level facing high transmissions. Especially where people can’t get critical care. We should look at reducing the numbers and unburden the healthcare system. If you don’t detect cases well, a total lockdown won’t help,” He said. He also added that the lockdown only reduces the speed, but containment is what you need. Also Read - Containment, Local Restrictions As Major Approach: Centre's New Guidelines For States To Flatten COVID Curve

Giving his idea on nationwide lockdown, Dr. Vishal Rao, Member, Expert Committee, COVID Task Force, Govt Of Karnataka, Bengaluru, said that lockdown helps all prepare and lockdown itself requires planning and preparations. “The vaccination chain may suffer during the lockdown. We will have to change our strategy,” he added. Also Read - Hina Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares 'I Have Home Quarantined, Need Your Prayers'

Dr Shahid Jameel, Virologist and CEO of DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance, New Delhi, said that a nationwide lockdown isn’t going to serve the purpose. “We need more lockdowns in areas of high transmissions. We saw what a disaster the last national lockdown caused to livelihoods. It’s essential to maintain a balance,” he added.

The comments from these experts come at a time when a number of states including Karnataka and Punjab have taken strict measures in their states including imposing lockdown and extending night curfew to break the chain of the virus.

On Monday, India registered 3,52,991 fresh cases pushing total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark. As per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

