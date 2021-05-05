New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis when the cases are still on the rise, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the country may see a third wave of the pandemic if aggrestive lockdown measures are not taken consideration. He also said that the situation also may worsen if the virus continues to evolve further and develops an immune escape mechanism. However, Dr Guleria rejected the idea of imposing night curfews and weekend lockdowns which he says have less impact on breaking the chain of the virus. Also Read - Death Of Covid Patients Due To Oxygen Shortage Criminal Act, Not Less Than Genocide: Allahabad HC

Speaking to Indian Today, Dr Guleria said that a nationwide lockdown for a sufficient duration is needed to cut virus transmission in the country. Interestingly, he said three things need to be looked at while talking about vreaking the chain of coronavirus. According to him the first one is improving the hospital infrastructure, the second is decreasing the number of cases in an aggressive way and the third is rolling out of vaccines. "We have to break the chain of transmission. If we decrease the close contact between humans, there is a possibility that the cases will come down," he stressed.

Notably, he said that India will possibly see another wave but since a large number of people will get vaccinated, the wave may not be as big as the current wave of coronavirus.

Giving another suggestion about lockdown, Dr Guleria said a regional lockdown — based on a grated response like the UK did — is something that policymakers need to decide because it’s an issue of organising everything in terms of lives and livelihood and that essential services are maintained.

“If we talk about the lockdown, it has to be for a sufficient duration of at least two weeks. It has to be aggressive. There’s no point in having a weekend lockdown or a night curfew,” he made it clear.

Earlier speaking to PTI, Dr Guleria had said that a strict lockdown should be imposed in areas where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent or the bed occupancy is above 60 per cent.

“There is a need to impose strict regional lockdowns in areas where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent or the bed occupancy is above 60 per cent to break the chain of transmission. The COVID-19 task force has also been advising for the same,” he said.

However, he stressed that there should be restrictions on people travelling from areas that have a high positivity rate to places with a low positivity rate to curb the spread of the infection.

“Aggressive containment measures have to be put in place for a sufficient period of time as no healthcare infrastructure can manage this kind of a caseload,” he stated.

Guleria’s remarks come at a time when country is facing a serious COVID-19 crisis with a spike in the numbers of cases and deaths, and hospitals running out of oxygen and beds. India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the grim milestone of two crore with over 50 lakh cases recorded in just 15 days.