New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus surge which has led to oxygen crisis and shortage of ICU beds across the country, experts in the COVID-19 Task Force have urged the Central government to impose a complete lockdown across the country to break the chain of the coronavirus. Experts, both in the national covid-19 task force and otherwise, have stressed that rigorous nationwide lockdown seems to be the only way to break the chain of the devastating second wave of coronavirus in the country.

As per a report by The Indian Express, some members of the Covid-19 task force, a technical expert body that advises the Central Government, are pushing hard for a total lockdown across the country. As India is continuously witnessing an upsurge in corona deaths, the Covid-19 task force members have been suggesting for a national lockdown for the past two weeks now.

Notably, the COVID-19 task force includes experts from AIIMS and ICMR, and has met many times during the recent surge. The discussion by the task force is crucial as chairperson of the task force, V K Paul, reports to Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly.

However, PM Modi, in his last address to the nation on April 20, had said that all efforts should be made to avoid a lockdown in the country which should be used only as the “last resort.”

On Saturday, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria also noted that aggressive lockdowns in India is the need of the hour. He also suggested that just like last year, complete lockdown should be imposed in areas with positivity rates over 10 per cent.

India on Sunday recorded 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushing total death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease. The active cases have crossed the 33-lakh mark.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644, comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.77 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 59,92,271, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

The 3,689 new fatalities included 802 from Maharashtra, 412 from Delhi, 304 from Uttar Pradesh, 271 from Karnataka, 229 from Chhattisgarh, 172 from Gujarat, 169 from Jharkhand,160 from Rajasthan, 147 from Tamil Nadu, 138 from Punjab,125 from Haryana, 107 from Uttarakhand, 103 from West Bengal and 102 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 2,15,542 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 69,615 from Maharashtra, 16,559 from Delhi ,15,794 from Karnataka, 14,193 from Tamil Nadu, 12,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,447 from West Bengal, 9,160 from Punjab and 8,810 from Chhattisgarh.