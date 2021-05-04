New Delhi: Even though India is recording more than 3 lakh daily cases of coronavirus for over last 10 days, reports suggest that the Central government might not impose a full lockdown across the country like last year to break the chain of transmission. Despite 150 districts going into mini-lockdown, and considering the above-15% positivity rate countrywide, the Centre is unlikely to impose a lockdown to curb the rapidly-spreading Covid-19 infection. The Centre, rather, has asked the states and UTs to take stringent measures and implement ‘customised lockdowns’ to break the chain of transmission. Nearly 10 states and UTs have imposed some form of lockdown-like restrictions. Also Read - Swiggy Announces 4-day Week For Employees in May Amid COVID Crisis

Why will India not impose full lockdown? At this time of critical crisis, PM Modi had addressed the nation on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) and appealed to states saying lockdowns should be the last option. In a hurriedly called address to the nation, PM Modi said economic activity and livelihood must remain least impacted. His call for patience during this COVID crisis came in the backdrop of several states rushing to announce curfews and severe restrictions in different ways. "We have to save the country from lockdown. States should focus on micro-containment zones," PM Modi had said.

Experts suggest full lockdown: The move from the Central government comes even as experts, including several members of the Covid-19 task force of India and AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria, have highlighted the need for a complete lockdown in the country to break the chain of the virus.

Members of the task force highlighted that the new double mutant variant of coronavirus is more infectious and lethal, and that it threatens the entire healthcare infrastructure.

US’ top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci had also said that India should go into lockdown for several weeks to arrest the current devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. “I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things,” the Indian Express quoted Fauci as saying in an interview.

Supreme Court urges for full lockdown: On Tuesday, Supreme Court said the Centre and state governments may consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare. However, the apex court put a caveat before them saying if they decide to go for lockdown then arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of the poor people. “They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare,” Justice Chandrachud, writing the order for the bench, said.

The apex court said that it was cognizant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities. “Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities,” it said.

Corona cases in India: The country on Tuesday recorded 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities. While the country recorded 4,01,993 new cases on May 1, it had registered 3,92,488 cases on May 2.