New Delhi: At this critical time when India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed a grim milestone of two-crore with over 50 lakh cases recorded in just 15 days, PM Modi-led Central government is facing the tough question as pressure has mounted from international health experts, business leaders and senior political leaders to impose complete lockdown in the country to beat the second wave of Coronavirus. Will PM Modi go for a complete lockdown in India again just like last year? Well, no official statement from the Central government has been issued as yet on the matter. However, it is being urged that the Centre should impose a complete lockdown in the country as soon as possible. Also Read - IPL 2021 Suspended: How a 10-Minute Call Decided The Fate of Covid-19-Hit IPL

Widely criticised for allowing religious festivals and political rallies attended by thousands of unmasked people, the Central government at the moment is reluctant to impose a national lockdown for fear of the economic fallout. Also Read - Suresh Raina's Message on Covid-19 Goes Viral After BCCI Suspend IPL 2021 | POST

However, without being afraid of the economic crisis, several states have already imposed lockdown-like restrictions to contain the virus. On Tuesday, the eastern Indian state of Bihar ordered a lockdown until May 15. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 5, 2021: Oxygen Express Reaches Delhi, Mumbai Receives 1 Lakh Vaccine Doses

On the other hand, India on Tuesday also suspended its hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL) as the outbreak continued to spiral. “While we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times,” the IPL said.

Why Centre reluctant to impose lockdown? It is primarily because, the Central government was heavily criticised last year for imposing a nationwide lockdown with less than four hours’ notice. the suddenly announced lockdown caused a humanitarian crisis as tens of thousands of migrant workers were left without work and forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to their native villages.

On the other side, the nationwide lockdown also saw India’s economic output fall by a record 24% between April and June 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, and the government has said that another nationwide lockdown would have dire consequences for the economy.

Will India impose lockdown? Well, the Centre, however, has refuted reports of imposing a complete lockdown in the country. Earlier, the Centre has asked states and UTs to focus on “customised lockdowns” in districts where the positivity rate is above 15 per cent to control the surge.

Growing demand for lockdown from various corners:

Starting from members of India’s Covid-19 taskforce and international health experts to AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria and traders are “pushing hard” for at least a two-week lockdown.

1) Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top public health expert, described the situation as “extremely serious” and said a nationwide lockdown was needed alongside a massive vaccination drive and the construction of makeshift hospitals.

2) AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said a strict lockdown should be imposed in areas where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent or the bed occupancy is above 60 per cent. He also stressed that clamping such restrictions all over the country cannot be a solution, keeping in mind people’s livelihood. However, he rejected the strategy of imposing night curfews and weekend lockdowns by some states to reduce the number of coronavirus cases, saying “these would not have much of an impact on the transmission cycle”.

3) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections. Gandhi also said that a lockdown is now the only option because of alleged “complete lack of strategy” by the government of India.

4) Concerned over surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court said the Centre and state governments may consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare. However, the apex court put a caveat before them saying if they decide to go for lockdown then arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of the poor people.

Corona cases in India: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The 3,449 new fatalities include 567 from Maharashtra, 448 from Delhi, 285 from Uttar Pradesh, 266 from Chhattisgarh, 239 from Karnataka, 155 from Punjab, 154 from Rajasthan, 140 each from Gujarat and Haryana, 129 from Jharkhand, 128 from Uttarakhand and 122 from Tamil Nadu.