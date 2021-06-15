New Delhi: As several states have started the unlock process and many cities are witnessing violation of social distancing norms, experts are now worried about the possibility of thirds wave and they suggest that the lockdown should have continued till December 2021. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Restrictions Under Section 144 Extended in Bengaluru Till June 21 | Latest Guidelines Here

On June 14, Maharashtra recorded 8,129 fresh Covid-19 cases while the death count was 200. On the other hand, Mumbai recorded 529 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths. Both the hotspots have shown a downward graph over the last couple of weeks but experts suggest that these places are still not out of danger and people must adhere to social distancing norms.

Speaking to India Today, Covid task force member Dr Om Srivastava said that going by the current trend, it is premature to say that Mumbai and Maharashtra are out of danger. He feels that the possibility of a new surge is still around.

According to him, the COVID risk can last between June 2021 and December 2021 or even till June 2022, depending on a number of factors. He further added that until the states are out of danger, the restrictions should stay in some parts and people should follow them like they have been following it till now.

Apart from Mumbai and Maharashtra, the national capital was also seen violating COVID restrictions which the experts say that it will lead to third wave. As Arvind Kejriwal government announced relaxations in the lockdown norms, thousands of commuters crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls on Tuesday, prompting the experts to warn it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Experts and doctors cautioned that a race towards resuming economic activities would compromise vaccination efforts as only about 5% of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated.

Some doctors said that Delhi’s near-complete re-opening is a matter of concern even though the Delhi government said that strict curbs will be reimposed if cases rise.

“Delhi’s top #mall saw a footfall of 19,000 people last weekend- as soon as it reopened. Have we gone totally mad?” Ambrish Mithal of Max HealthCare in New Delhi said on Twitter. “Wait for #COVID19 to explode again- and blame the government, hospitals, country,” he said.

The country on Tuesday recorded a single day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent.

As per updates from the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths.

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.