New Delhi: As crowds thronged public spaces following the relaxations in lockdown restrictions, the Centre on Saturday urged states to ensure that the”extremely important” five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour is “carefully calibrated”. Issuing a communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs), Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said “With a decline in the number of active cases, many states and UTs have started relaxing restrictions. I would like to highlight that the decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be taken, based on the assessment of the situation at the ground level.” Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Further Relaxations Likely to be Announced Today | LIVE Updates

He asserted that vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission. “Therefore, all state and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover maximum number of people in an expeditious manner”, he stated. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Will Restrictions be Eased Further After June 22? CM Yediyurappa to Take Final Call Soon

Furthermore, the home secretary said regular monitoring of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse. He said a system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whenever cases rise in a smaller place, it gets checked there itself, through local containment measures as per the existing guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Amid Demands From General Public, Maharashtra Takes This BIG Decision. Read Details

“I, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district and all other authorities concerned, to keep a close watch on the situation, while activities are opened in a cautious manner, and to scrupulously ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and in the test-track-treat-vaccinate strategy,” Bhalla said in his communication to states and UTs.

This comes a day after the Delhi HC, taking cognizance of violation of COVID-19 protocol in city markets asked authorities to take strict measures and sensitize shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

“Such breach of Covid protocol will only hasten 3rd wave which can’t be permitted at all”, said the HC on violation of norms in Delhi markets.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets. “We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don’t know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely,” the bench observed.

(With PTI Inputs)