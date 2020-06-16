New Delhi: A day after two staffers of Indian High Commission were released by Islamabad, India on Tuesday summoned Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan High Commission Haider Shah and a lodged a strong protest with him over the abduction and torture of its two officials by Pakistani agencies. Also Read - Ladakh Clash: Galwan Valley Was Always Ours, Claims China; India Says Committed to Ensure Territorial Integrity

Lodging a strong protest, the Ministry of External Affairs said these two officials of the Indian high commission were forcibly abducted by Pakistani agencies on Monday and kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours.

The development comes after two officials of Indian High Commission were detained in Islamabad on Monday in a case of alleged hit and run and were released after over 10 hours following a stong protest by India to Pakistan.

Issuing a statement, the MEA said the Indian officials were subjected to “interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them”.

“They were released only after strong intervention by the high commission of India in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi,” it said.

“They were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged,” the MEA said.

The MEA also strongly condemned and deplored the action of the Pakistani authorities against the duo.

“This premeditated, grave and provocative action on the part of the Pakistani authorities, preceded by intensified surveillance, harassment and intimidation of high commission personnel over the past several days, was designed to obstruct and disrupt the normal functioning of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” the MEA said.

It said the attempt by Pakistani authorities to levy “false accusations and concocted charges” on the officials is rejected “in entirety”.

“These actions by Pakistan not only constitute an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 as also the Code of Conduct for treatment of Diplomatic / Consular personnel,” it said.