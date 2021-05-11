Coronavirus Cases in India: India’s coronavirus curve has begun to bend as the country reported a total of 3,29,942 cases and 3,876 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday stated. This is the second consecutive day that India has logged a sharp decline with less than 4 lakh infections. On Monday, there were 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases and 3,754 deaths. The cumulative tally now stands at 2,29,92,517, while the death toll is 2,49,992. There were 3,56,082 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,90,27,304. Meanwhile, the country has at least 37,15,221 active cases at present. Also Read - How to Take Care of Covid 19 Positive Child | Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian

Statewise COVID-19 tally in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 195 8 6125 37 78 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 189367 1265 1104431 16167 8791 84 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1955 22 18351 179 64 4 4 Assam 38847 1495 257571 4231 1753 77 5 Bihar 105104 5701 493189 15800 3357 75 6 Chandigarh 8653 142 41842 714 575 7 7 Chhattisgarh 125104 1443 727497 13138 10742 172 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1202 118 7722 199 4 9 Delhi 85258 974 1231297 13306 19663 319 10 Goa 32262 387 87659 2367 1729 50 11 Gujarat 136158 3456 547935 14931 8511 117 12 Haryana 113232 3635 509617 16192 5766 161 13 Himachal Pradesh 34417 1948 99427 2358 1938 53 14 Jammu and Kashmir 49951 703 167813 2855 2782 56 15 Jharkhand 57902 904 230646 6962 3982 129 16 Karnataka 571026 6521 1383285 32188 19372 596 17 Kerala 420076 3787 1504160 31209 5879 65 18 Ladakh 1447 4 13825 106 157 2 19 Lakshadweep 992 24 2980 124 10 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 111223 2310 563754 7324 6501 81 21 Maharashtra 593150 24920 4469425 61607 76398 549 22 Manipur 4604 324 30685 87 489 13 23 Meghalaya 3062 163 16834 241 233 5 24 Mizoram 1854 7 5920 165 22 1 25 Nagaland 2884 75 13249 48 150 10 26 Odisha 85107 308 457569 9706 2197 17 27 Puducherry 14169 135 57818 1108 988 23 28 Punjab 75800 1457 364170 6894 10704 198 29 Rajasthan 203017 2828 564352 13499 5825 160 30 Sikkim 2540 97 7215 141 169 2 31 Tamil Nadu 152389 7842 1240968 20904 15880 232 32 Telangana 62797 2960 436619 7754 2771 32 33 Tripura 3063 313 34682 150 413 3 34 Uttarakhand 74480 366 171438 5007 3896 168 35 Uttar Pradesh 225271 8710 1283754 29709 15742 278 36 West Bengal 126663 636 873480 18675 12461 134 Total 3715221 30016 19027304 356082 249992 3876

Here are the latest developments: Also Read - Delhi Issues Dedicated Covid Helpline For Hospital-Bed, Emergencies