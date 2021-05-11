Coronavirus Cases in India: India’s coronavirus curve has begun to bend as the country reported a total of 3,29,942 cases and 3,876 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday stated. This is the second consecutive day that India has logged a sharp decline with less than 4 lakh infections. On Monday, there were 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases and 3,754 deaths. The cumulative tally now stands at 2,29,92,517, while the death toll is 2,49,992. There were 3,56,082 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,90,27,304. Meanwhile, the country has at least 37,15,221 active cases at present. Also Read - How to Take Care of Covid 19 Positive Child | Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian
Statewise COVID-19 tally in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|195
|8
|6125
|37
|78
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|189367
|1265
|1104431
|16167
|8791
|84
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1955
|22
|18351
|179
|64
|4
|4
|Assam
|38847
|1495
|257571
|4231
|1753
|77
|5
|Bihar
|105104
|5701
|493189
|15800
|3357
|75
|6
|Chandigarh
|8653
|142
|41842
|714
|575
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|125104
|1443
|727497
|13138
|10742
|172
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1202
|118
|7722
|199
|4
|
|9
|Delhi
|85258
|974
|1231297
|13306
|19663
|319
|10
|Goa
|32262
|387
|87659
|2367
|1729
|50
|11
|Gujarat
|136158
|3456
|547935
|14931
|8511
|117
|12
|Haryana
|113232
|3635
|509617
|16192
|5766
|161
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|34417
|1948
|99427
|2358
|1938
|53
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|49951
|703
|167813
|2855
|2782
|56
|15
|Jharkhand
|57902
|904
|230646
|6962
|3982
|129
|16
|Karnataka
|571026
|6521
|1383285
|32188
|19372
|596
|17
|Kerala
|420076
|3787
|1504160
|31209
|5879
|65
|18
|Ladakh
|1447
|4
|13825
|106
|157
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|992
|24
|2980
|124
|10
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|111223
|2310
|563754
|7324
|6501
|81
|21
|Maharashtra
|593150
|24920
|4469425
|61607
|76398
|549
|22
|Manipur
|4604
|324
|30685
|87
|489
|13
|23
|Meghalaya
|3062
|163
|16834
|241
|233
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|1854
|7
|5920
|165
|22
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|2884
|75
|13249
|48
|150
|10
|26
|Odisha
|85107
|308
|457569
|9706
|2197
|17
|27
|Puducherry
|14169
|135
|57818
|1108
|988
|23
|28
|Punjab
|75800
|1457
|364170
|6894
|10704
|198
|29
|Rajasthan
|203017
|2828
|564352
|13499
|5825
|160
|30
|Sikkim
|2540
|97
|7215
|141
|169
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|152389
|7842
|1240968
|20904
|15880
|232
|32
|Telangana
|62797
|2960
|436619
|7754
|2771
|32
|33
|Tripura
|3063
|313
|34682
|150
|413
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|74480
|366
|171438
|5007
|3896
|168
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|225271
|8710
|1283754
|29709
|15742
|278
|36
|West Bengal
|126663
|636
|873480
|18675
|12461
|134
|Total
|3715221
|30016
|19027304
|356082
|249992
|3876
Here are the latest developments: Also Read - Delhi Issues Dedicated Covid Helpline For Hospital-Bed, Emergencies
Also Read - Fact Check: Does Long-Term Use of Face Masks Cause Oxygen Deficiency? Know The Truth Behind Viral Post
- The WHO has recognised an Indian variant of coronavirus – B1617 – to have an “increased transmissibility” which poses a matter of concern at the global level.
- Meanwhile, over 18 crore covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs free-of-cost by the Centre so far. More than 90 lakh doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered while at least 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by various states/UTs in the next 3 days, the Health Ministry noted.
- A total of 30,56,00,187 samples tested up to 10th May 2021, for COVID-19. Of these, 18,50,110 samples were tested yesterday
- After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases at present comprise 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.
- At least 11 COVID-29 patients allegedly died and the condition of five others was said to be critical due to oxygen shortage at Tirupati’s SVR Ruia Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu.
- At present, Maharashtra and Delhi have shown a decline in the positivity rate, while Bengaluru, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Srinagar have emerged as the newest hotspots.
- Delhi, on Monday, reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to provide more vaccines, noting that the current stock will last only 3-4 days.