Coronavirus Cases in India: India’s coronavirus curve has begun to bend as the country reported a total of 3,29,942 cases and 3,876 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday stated. This is the second consecutive day that India has logged a sharp decline with less than 4 lakh infections. On Monday, there were 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases and 3,754 deaths. The cumulative tally now stands at 2,29,92,517, while the death toll is 2,49,992. There were 3,56,082 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,90,27,304. Meanwhile, the country has at least 37,15,221 active cases at present. Also Read - How to Take Care of Covid 19 Positive Child | Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian

Statewise COVID-19 tally in India:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands195612537 78
2Andhra Pradesh1893671265 110443116167 879184 
3Arunachal Pradesh195522 18351179 64
4Assam388471495 2575714231 175377 
5Bihar1051045701 49318915800 335775 
6Chandigarh8653142 41842714 575
7Chhattisgarh1251041443 72749713138 10742172 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1202118 7722199 4 
9Delhi85258974 123129713306 19663319 
10Goa32262387 876592367 172950 
11Gujarat1361583456 54793514931 8511117 
12Haryana1132323635 50961716192 5766161 
13Himachal Pradesh344171948 994272358 193853 
14Jammu and Kashmir49951703 1678132855 278256 
15Jharkhand57902904 2306466962 3982129 
16Karnataka5710266521 138328532188 19372596 
17Kerala4200763787 150416031209 587965 
18Ladakh144713825106 157
19Lakshadweep99224 2980124 10
20Madhya Pradesh1112232310 5637547324 650181 
21Maharashtra59315024920 446942561607 76398549 
22Manipur4604324 3068587 48913 
23Meghalaya3062163 16834241 233
24Mizoram18545920165 22
25Nagaland288475 1324948 15010 
26Odisha85107308 4575699706 219717 
27Puducherry14169135 578181108 98823 
28Punjab758001457 3641706894 10704198 
29Rajasthan2030172828 56435213499 5825160 
30Sikkim254097 7215141 169
31Tamil Nadu1523897842 124096820904 15880232 
32Telangana627972960 4366197754 277132 
33Tripura3063313 34682150 413
34Uttarakhand74480366 1714385007 3896168 
35Uttar Pradesh2252718710 128375429709 15742278 
36West Bengal126663636 87348018675 12461134 
Total371522130016 19027304356082 2499923876 

Here are the latest developments: Also Read - Delhi Issues Dedicated Covid Helpline For Hospital-Bed, Emergencies

  • The WHO has recognised an Indian variant of coronavirus – B1617 – to have an “increased transmissibility” which poses a matter of concern at the global level.
  • Meanwhile, over 18 crore covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs free-of-cost by the Centre so far. More than 90 lakh doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered while at least 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by various states/UTs in the next 3 days, the Health Ministry noted.
  • A total of 30,56,00,187 samples tested up to 10th May 2021, for COVID-19. Of these, 18,50,110 samples were tested yesterday
  • After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases at present comprise 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.
  • At least 11 COVID-29 patients allegedly died and the condition of five others was said to be critical due to oxygen shortage at Tirupati’s SVR Ruia Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu.
  • At present, Maharashtra and Delhi have shown a decline in the positivity rate, while Bengaluru, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Srinagar have emerged as the newest hotspots.
  • Delhi, on Monday, reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to provide more vaccines, noting that the current stock will last only 3-4 days.
