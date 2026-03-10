Home

India LPG crisis: PM Modi reviews LPG situation in India with EAM S Jaishankar and Oil Minister Hardeep Puri amid raging Iran-Israel war

India LPG crisis: In a big development amid the ongoing ‘LPG crisis’ in India due to the raging war between Iran, Israel and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the stock situation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) situation in India with EAM S Jaishankar and Oil Minister Hardeep Puri amid raging war in Middle East, impacting the supply of crude oil and gas. Here are all the details you need to know about the current LNG crisis in India and how the Modi government is planning to tackle the issue.

What you should know about growing pressure on global fuel supplies?

According to the Petroleum Ministry, the government has issued a control order directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximize the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cooking gas across the country.

How the Modi government is tackling LNG crisis?

In the recent report, the Petroleum Ministry Hardeep Puri has stated that the invocation of the Act has established a clear priority list for natural gas distribution to manage current supply constraints. Under this new mandate of the Modi government, there is a 100% assured supply of domestic piped gas for homes and CNG for vehicles, a report by ANI news agency said.

“In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

Why Modi government has introduced 25-day inter-booking period for consumers?

In order to manage the current supply environment, the ministry has introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. Under the new update, other sectors will face calibrated supply caps based on their previous six-month average consumption.

Which industries have been impacted by Iran-Israel-US war?

Specifically, the tea industry, manufacturing units, and industrial consumers connected through the natural gas grid will receive 80% of their average supply. Similarly, industrial and commercial natural gas consumers are also capped at 80% of their previous six-month average.

Fertilizer plants have been allocated 70% of their previous six-month average supply as the government rebalances resources. To facilitate this redirection, the Petroleum Ministry confirmed a 35% cut in natural gas supply from refineries and petrochemical plants.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to West Asia crisis.

