India Made First Passenger Drone Is Ready: Varuna, a drone capable of flying human beings (human-flying drone) is going to be inducted into the Indian Navy. Varuna can fly a distance of 25 to 30 kms carrying a weight of 100 kg and it will take about 30 minutes for this distance to be covered, reported Dainik Bhaskar. This drone has been developed by the Indian startup Sagar Defense Engineering Pvt Ltd based in Pune. It will soon be inducted into the Navy, the Indian Navy said in its statement.Also Read - After iPhones, AirPods And Beats Headphones To Be Produced In India

Safe landing via parachute in case of technical fault

Company’s founder Nikunj Parashar said that the drone is capable of making a safe landing even after a technical fault in the air. It also has a parachute, which will automatically open during an emergency or malfunction and the drone will land safely. Along with this, Varuna can be used as an air ambulance and for transporting goods to distant areas. Also Read - PM Modi Gave Computers, Jobs To Those Who Had Stones In Their Hands: Amit Shah In Baramulla | Key Takeaways

The drone was tested in July

The drone was demonstrated in July in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he was accompanied by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Its video was also shared on the social media account of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Also Read - Flower Prices Skyrocket in Pune, Marigold Being Sold at Rs 120 a kg on Dussehra

Surveillance and security will be strengthened

According to the report, this can strengthen the surveillance and security of the country. Apart from this, it can also be used in relief and medical emergencies.