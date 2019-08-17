Chennai: In a bizarre development, a judge of the Madras High Court (MHC) on Friday, said that there was a ‘general feeling’ among parents that Christian educational institutes are ‘highly unsafe’ for the future of the girl students.

Justice S Vaidyanathan, made this observation while hearing a petition filed by a faculty member of a city-based college to quash the ongoing internal sexual harassment committee’s proceedings him and a consequential show-cause notice issued to him on May 24.

It was while refusing to intervene in the matter and quash the petition filed by assistant professor Samuel Tennyson of the Madras Christian College (MCC) that the judge observed that there is a ‘general feeling’ that ‘coeducational study in Christian institutions is highly unsafe for the future of their children, especially girls.

He added that this is because Christian missionaries are always accused of attacking people and have been involved in ‘religious conversions to Christianity’.

Not just that, the judge, in his order, also stated that the government should now consider suitable amendments in laws ‘to prevent its misuse, so as to safeguard the interest of the innocent masculinity. Citing several instances of misuse of the anti-dowry law, the order stated that the same is easy to misuse since it will be difficult for women to resist the ‘temptation’ to teach a lesson the male members of her family.

The professor, in a petition signed by 34 students, has been accused of sexually harassing students during an educational tour to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Coorg earlier this year.

Justice Vaidyanathan, meanwhile, is no stranger to controversial remarks. In 2014, while hearing a case of forgery, he had said that the criminal punishment for those who indulge in such activities should be to ‘chop’ their hands off.