New Delhi: India has announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming to the country from the United Kingdom, irrespective of their vaccination status as a reciprocal measure to the UK government recognising Covishield as an approved vaccine against Covid-19 but not recognising the vaccine certificate given by India.

The new travel guidelines will come into effect from October 4 and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK.

"From October 4, all UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake three COVID-19 RT-PCR tests – within 72 hours before travel, on arrival at airport, and on Day 8 after arrival, and mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

What does the new guideline say:

Pre-departure Covid-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel

Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at airport

Covid-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival

Mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India

The UK had earlier did not mention Covishield in the list of its approved vaccines for people travelling to its country. Then it included Covishield in the list but did not give approval to CoWin certificate which testifies the vaccination status of someone who has received the jab in India. It later revised its travel guidelines, which is to be effective from October 4.