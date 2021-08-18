New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (Pune) director Priya Abraham on Wednesday said that India is likely to have an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine for children by September. The statement comes amid the ongoing phase II and III trials of Covaxin for the 2-18 age groupAlso Read - Full Vaccination or Covid Negative Report Mandatory to Enter Punjab From Monday

"Hopefully, the results (of the trials) are going to be available very soon. The results will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have Covid-19 vaccines for children," Abraham said in an interview to India Science, an OTT channel of the science and technology department.

To recall, the Drugs Controller General of India approved Covaxin for emergency use in the country in January. Another Covid-19 vaccine that, if approved, can be administered to children is Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. The application for the grant of emergency use authorisation for it is pending before the controller.

“Zydus Cadila’s vaccine will be the first DNA vaccine which will be available for use. Besides, there is Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd’s m-RNA vaccine, Biological-E vaccine, Serum Institute of India’s Novovax and, another interesting one – an intra-nasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited. This vaccine does not require a jab and can be delivered through nostrils..”

When asked weather the presently available vaccines be effective on Delta-Plus variant. Priya said, “First of all, the Delta-plus variant is less likely to spread than the Delta variant itself. Mainly Delta variant is present in over 130 countries. It has spread all over the world and it is this variant which is highly transmissible. In NIV we have done studies on this variant. We have studied the antibodies produced in the bodies of vaccinated people and checked it against this variant. It has been found that efficacy of antibodies against this variant has been reduced two to three folds. Yet, the vaccines are still protective against the variants. They may show a little less efficacy, but vaccines are very important to prevent serious forms of disease due to which patients may get hospitalized and even die. So, whatever the variant, vaccine is till now protective against all, including the Delta variant. So, there should not be any hesitancy at all.”