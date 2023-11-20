Home

“India May Have Missed Trophy But…”, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Reacts After Men In Blue Lose World Cup To Australia

After remaining unbeatable throughout the tournament, India lost to Australia in the final yesterday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to India's loss by saying, 'India May Have Missed Trophy But...'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On India Losing WC 2023

New Delhi: Every Indian waited with bated breath, for India to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after 12 years but despite remaining unbeatable and on top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table throughout the tournament, the Men In Blue unfortunately could not lift the trophy and lost to Australia, who won the title for the sixth time. Even though the Indian team lost the final match, political leaders, celebrities and fans have stood by them and have congratulated them for their efforts. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised team India and said that India’s journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. Here’s what the Delhi CM said..

Delhi CM Reaction After India Lost World Cup Trophy To Australia

On the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared a post lauding the efforts of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team. He said, “India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament.”

PM Modi Praises India’s Determination, Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rohit Sharma-led side’s determination through their “noteworthy” campaign and said that they have brought immense pride to the nation. PM Modi commended Team India’s talent and commitment, stating that they have brought enormous pride to the country. “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” PM posted on X.

Prime Minister Congratulates Australia On World Cup Victory

The Prime Minister also congratulated Australia on a “magnificent” World Cup victory. “Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today,” PM said.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 World Cup, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash. It was Australia that came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240 and Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

(Inputs from ANI)

