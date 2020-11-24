Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India may not require Pfizer’s vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to the reports, Harsh Vardhan said that it did not make sense to consider the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine as even the US regulatory authority had not yet granted approval to the vaccine. And even if the approvals are granted, the manufacturer would first attempt to cater to its local population before supplying the vaccine to other countries Also Read - COVID-19: With 37,975 New Infections, India's Total Tally Surge To 91,77,841

On Monday, Pharma major AstraZeneca said that an interim analysis of clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the UK and Brazil showed that it was 70 per cent effective on average, becoming the third drugmaker to announce promising results to contain the deadly virus. The vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, showed 90 per cent efficacy in one dosing regimen when the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least a month later, and another dosing regimen showed 62 per cent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

"The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70 per cent," it added.

India has at least five vaccine candidates against Covid-19 under human trial, of which three vaccine candidates are undergoing advanced phase 2/3 clinical trials to establish safety and efficacy.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), 2020. “It will probably take two or three years for every Indian to get inoculated, not just because of the supply constraints but because you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine. So these are the factors that lead up to being able to vaccinate 80-90 per cent of the population.

“It will be 2024 for everybody, if willing to take a two-dose vaccine, to be vaccinated,” Poonawalla said.

The Serum Institute of India is conducting the phase 3 trial with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate.

The Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine candidate, Covaxin, has also progressed, and phase 3 trial has started. The results of its phase 2 trials are expected anytime now.

Cadila Health’s vaccine candidate, ZyCovD, has also completed the phase 2 trial, and is awaiting results, even as the follow up period is nearing its end.

Apart from these three, phase 2/3 trials for the Sputnik V Russian vaccine, for which India’s Dr Reddy’s labs has tied up with the Russian vaccine developers, is going to start anytime this week.

Hyderabad-based Biological E’s vaccine candidate also has early phase 1/2 trials in the pipeline.