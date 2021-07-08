New Delhi: India is expected to receive foreign-made COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme for the first time by as early as August, reported news agency Reuters quoting sources. According to the report, around 3 to 4 million doses of Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine can potential arrive in India by August, sources said on Wednesday.Also Read - International Flights: Canada Relaxes Travel Restrictions From Today. Check Who Can Fly | Details Here

COVAX could ship the US-made doses to India as early as this month, a source aware of the discussions told Reuters. Also Read - Why DCGI Refused to Grant Emergency-use Authorisation to Sputnik Light?

A spokesperson for GAVI, a vaccine alliance which runs COVAX alongside the World Health Organization, said talks were underway “to ensure U.S.-donated doses through COVAX can reach India quickly, and we look forward to being able to deliver to India once all legal requirements are concluded”. Also Read - Need to Vaccinate 10% Population of All Countries by September, 40% by Year End: WHO Chief

India, the world’s biggest producer of vaccines, was initially the main source of COVID-19 shots for the COVAX programme, but halted its exports in April after a massive wave of COVID-19 infections, having sold or donated 66 million shots.

In June, US President Joe Biden had announced the United States would donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world’s poorest countries.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately reply to e-mails seeking comment. The foreign ministry also did not reply to queries.

India has also been courting Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) for vaccine supplies. J&J has already signed a manufacturing agreement with India’s Biological E. Ltd, though production has yet to start. A J&J spokesperson in India said the company was looking to expedite supplies.

“We are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our vaccine to the people of India through our global COVID-19 vaccine supply network, including our partnership with Biological E. Limited,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Currently, India mainly relies on two COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the country – Oxford-Serum’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. India would need to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its aim of immunising all adults by December; it administered about 4 million doses a day last week.

India has so far administered 359.6 million vaccine doses – the most in the world after China – giving at least one dose to 31% of its estimated adult population of 944 million.

(With inputs from Reuters)