New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that a fresh round of heatwave is likely to start over northwest and central India from May 7 and 8 onwards. The Met department, in its latest bulletin, informed that the heatwave conditions are expected over central Maharashtra on Thursday (May 5), and remain over Rajasthan between May 7 and 9.

In south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (in Maharashtra), and Delhi, the heatwave will persist on May 8 and 9.

i) Fresh spell of Heat wave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from 07th May and over central India from 08th May, 2022:

north Madhya Maharashtra on 05th May

Rajasthan during 07th-09th May

The bulletin further added that Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan are likely to get isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning later on Thursday.

The Met department has forecast a formation of a low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea on May 6, which will intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours with northwestwards movement

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nicobar islands on Thursday, and very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands between May 6 and 8.

On Wednesday, Gusty winds and drizzle in parts of the national capital brought much needed respite from the hot and humid conditions in the city which provided a cooling effect till May 5. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the respite will be shortlived, as mercury will again start climbing up from May 6 onwards in absence of any strong weather system.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government issued a cyclone alert over the Bay of Bengal, with the eastern state’s chief secretary SC Mohapatra saying that district collectors have been informed about the possible calamity.