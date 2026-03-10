Home

IMD weather alert: Heatwave in several states, rain and snow likely expected in North India till March 16; key details inside

IMD weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts regarding heatwaves, rainfall, snowfall, and increases in temperature across many states. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

IMD Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings alerting for the unusual weather conditions. The alert has been issued for the temperatures, which fall in a range above normal. Alongside, many states and regions in India will witness rainfall and snow in the upcoming days. The latest update of the IMD states that temperature during the daytime is most likely to increase above the normal and optimum range. This can be witnessed in several regions across the northwest along with central India. On the other hand, the region of the western Himalayas may experience rainfall and snowfall until March 16.

Temperature to remain above normal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the temperature in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Himachal Pradesh, is likely to exceed the normal range by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Not just these places, but the effect on temperature may also be experienced in the regions of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where the temperature is expected to rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

Heatwaves in Indian states

The department has also warned regarding the possibility of severe heatwave conditions in places like Himachal Pradesh, North Konkan, and Gujarat. In addition, the conditions are prevalent to happen in some parts of Western Rajasthan and Vidarbha on March 10 and March 11. Not just this, but the coastal region of Gujarat may also experience hot and humid climatic conditions from March 10 to March 13.

Rain and snowfall in Himalayan region

The forecast shows that rainfall and snowfall may be seen in the region of the western Himalayas until March 16. The affected states may also include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Apart from these conditions, gusty winds along with heavy lightning and thunderstorms may be encountered in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

The light rainfall is expected across regions like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Rain and thunderstorms

Some parts of eastern and central India may also experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The affected states may include Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Vidarbha.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश में दिन का तापमान अगले 3 दिनों में 12 मार्च तक सामान्य से 5-7 डिग्री सेल्सियस ज़्यादा रहने की संभावना है; उत्तर पश्चिम भारत के मैदानी इलाकों, गुजरात राज्य, मध्य प्रदेश में 4-6 डिग्री सेल्सियस ज़्यादा रहने की संभावना… pic.twitter.com/FymX2Hz4Z0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 10, 2026

