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IMD Weather Update April 8: Heavy rain, storm alert for 11 states, travel warning for...; details inside

IMD Weather Update April 8: Heavy rain, storm alert for 11 states, travel warning for…; details inside

IMD Weather Update April 8: Strong winds with a speed of almost 50 kilometres per hour are expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Scroll down to read details.

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IMD Weather Update April 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for Wednesday, i.e., April 8. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several states across India. It has also cautioned against lightning strikes and possible damage because of the gusty winds, as they may reach a speed of 85 kilometres per hour.

Rain and storm alert

The states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, i.e., April 8. Alongside this, multiple districts are likely to witness lightning and hailstorms during this time. The weather department has advised staying indoors and also avoiding unnecessary travel during such serious times.

Weather department hints at strong winds

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the speed of winds during the storm may reach a magnificent range of almost 70 to 85 kilometres per hour in some regions across the country. The strong winds may further lead to falling trees, power outages, and additional damage to the weak structures. The farmers have also been warned regarding the possibility of crop damage because of heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

Weather Update April 8: North and Central India

The rain with strong gusty winds is likely to be witnessed in Delhi with a speed of almost 50 kilometres per hour. Alongside this, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may see moderate to heavy rainfall in some of the districts. The states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness strong winds along with thunderstorms.

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Weather Update April 8: Hilly regions

The hilly Indian regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are most likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the upcoming two days.

Weather Update April 8: Eastern and Northeastern regions

Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, as per the weather department. This may cause a slight decrease in temperature in these regions. Alongside this, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience rain and gusty winds in the next few days.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण 07 और 08 अप्रैल को उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत और मध्य प्रदेश में ओलावृष्टि के साथ तीव्र वर्षा होने की संभावना है। कश्मीर घाटी में 07 अप्रैल और हिमाचल प्रदेश में 08 अप्रैल को कहीं-कहीं भारी वर्षा की संभावना है। पूर्वी भारत… pic.twitter.com/QRg0SighhO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 7, 2026

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