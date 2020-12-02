Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates: Even though the coronavirus vaccine developed by American pharma giants Pfizer and BioNTech will be rolled out next week, it is unlikely to be available in India anytime soon, say experts in the matter. Also Read - First COVID-19 Vaccine is Here But do we All Need to be Vaccinated? Here's What we Know

Before its arrival, one vaccine needs to clear clinical trials in the country. As per updates, neither Pfizer nor BioNTech have asked the Central government to hold such trials. This clearly reflects that even if Pfizer partners with an Indian company now, it will take some time for the vaccine to be available in the country. However, it will not be available anytime soon.

Last week, Pfizer vaccine reported an efficacy rate of over 90 per cent and vaccine developed by Moderna reported 94.1 per cent efficacy.

Notably, the UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 after “rigorous” analysis by its independent regulator, paving the way for mass vaccinations from as early as next week among people at the highest risk of death from the deadly virus.

The UK government said the approval follows a “rigorous” analysis of the data, conducted at a faster pace but without any compromise on standards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the fantastic news and confirmed that the vaccine will begin to be made available from next week.

The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS [National Health Service] has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination, said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

As per updates, around 50 hospitals are on standby and vaccination centres in venues such as conference centres are being set up now, with military personnel being deployed to assist with the logistics.

The UK is expected to receive a total of 40 million doses by the end of 2021, enough to vaccinate up to a third of the population, with the majority of doses anticipated in the first half of next year.