New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday arrive in Bhutan for a two-day state visit. This will be his first visit to the country since his re-election earlier this year with a massive mandate, and second overall. His previous state visit to Bhutan came in June 2014, just days after he was sworn in for his first term.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the Paro International Airport at 11:30 AM for the visit, during which he will hold a series of talks with the Bhutanese leadership, including his counterpart Lotay Tshering. He will also call upon King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Besides bilateral ties, also on the agenda will be strengthening collaboration in the hydroelectric sector. As such, five inaugurations are also scheduled to take place, the highlight of which will be the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Plant and the ISRO-built earth station in the capital Thimphu.

Also during the visit, several MoUs will be signed between the two countries in fields like education, among others.

On the second and final day of his visit, the Prime Minister will address students of the Royal University of Bhutan and also visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will finally leave from Paro to New Delhi after wrapping up all his engagements.

Before the visit, he released a statement on his Twitter account in which he said that his visit shows the importance that the government attaches to India’s relations with Bhutan, whom he called a trusted friend and neighbour. He further said that the India-Bhutan relationship has a ‘special’ character and is an important part of the government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s fifth international visit in his second term; he has already visited Maldives, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan (for 2019 SCO Summit) and Japan (for 2019 G20 Summit). Earlier this year, he also made a state visit to South Korea during the final days of his first term.