India Weather Latest Update: Even as heavy rains have brought normal life to standstill in Bengaluru, fresh rains on Thursday turned roads into rivers in Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in parts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod. As per the IMD weather forecast, several districts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep are also expected to get heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.Also Read - Mumbai to Witness Rains, Thunderstorm in Next Few Hours, IMD Urges All to Take Precaution

Heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala

As per the IMD prediction, heavy rains are expected in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days. “Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka on 31st August & 01st September; Coastal Karnataka & Lakshadweep during 31st August-02nd September and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days,” the IMD said. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: City On Alert Due To Heavy Downpour, State Estimates Rain-Related Losses At Rs 7,647 Crore

The IMD stated that several southern and eastern parts of the country are also likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Roads Turn Rivers After Incessant Rain, Traffic Diverted in Several Areas For Waterlogging

IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala

Heavy rains on Wednesday led to rising in water levels in various rivers in Kerala, prompting authorities to open shutters of Malampuzha dam in Palakkad district to discharge excess water in the reservoir.

In the wake of these developments, the IMD sounded yellow alerts in all 14 districts in Kerala, predicting rain in most places in the southern state. Due to heavy rains, schools were closed in Pathanamthitta district administration as they were converted into relief camps to provide shelter for people.

Over 2 lakh people affected in UP

Nearly three people have died due to floods in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total death toll to four. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. As per the updates, over 2.4 lakh people in 1,000 villages in 22 districts of the state are affected.

“The government stands with the affected people in the time of this calamity. An adequate number of boats have been arranged in the flood affected areas for the evacuation of people and distribution of relief materials,” the chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

Monsoon weakens in Rajasthan

After heavy rains created flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan last month, the southwest monsoon has weakened in the state with the mercury rising high. Parts of the state, including Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Karauli, received heavy rainfall this monsoon, which created flood-like situation. The monsoon activity has reduced and the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the state.

Of the 33 districts, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar and Jodhpur recorded rainfall in Abnormal category (60% or more). Thirteen districts — Ajmer, Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Kota, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur — fell under Excess rainfall category (20% to 59%).

The remaining 13 districts of Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Pali, Sawaimadhopur and Sikar are under Normal rainfall category (-19% to 19%).