‘India Is The Most Important Country In The World To Me’: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India from September 7 to 10 to Attend the G20 Summit during which he will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India from September 7 to 10 to Attend the G20 Summit.

Joe Biden On India: “India is the most important country in the world to me”, US President Joe Biden told Eric Garcetti, the United States Ambassador to India. To take it further, Eric Garcetti said, “I think [this is] something that no American President has ever uttered in the history of our two countries. US and India are a force for good and a powerful force to move this world forward.”

Ambassador Eric Garcetti further said, “He (President Biden) told me, when he asked me to come here to serve, he said, this is the most important country in the world to me, I think something that no American president has ever uttered in the history of our two countries. Indian Americans constitute six per cent of taxpayers in the US.”

What Did United States Ambassador to India Say

“From technology to trade, from the environment to women’s empowerment, from small businesses to space, we used to say the sky is the limit, but now that we’re working together in space, not even the sky is the limit. From the seabed to the heavens, the US and India are a force for good and a powerful force to move this world forward,” added Ambassador Garcetti adding that he wanted to come to India for his junior year to live in Bodhgaya and do a Buddhist studies program.

“But politics got in the way. I got elected to the student council, and I said I promised I’d serve. So my India dream kind of died, or so I thought. But the universe has a curious way of connecting people and dreams, and now suddenly, I’m living that dream here,” he added.

Earlier, on Friday, Garcetti said that he is excited to elevate India-US relations during his tenure as he completed 100 incredible days as the US ambassador to India.

“Celebrating 100 incredible days as the US Ambassador to India! During my #First100Days, I have explored 12 Indian states & UTs, savoured 200+ delicious Indian dishes, and connected with amazing people. Thank you for the deep friendship and the warm welcome. I am excited to elevate #USIndia relations during my tenure!” he posted on his official X account. Not just the flavours are incredible, but the people have been so warm and welcoming, he added.

Celebrating 100 incredible days as the U.S. Ambassador to India! During my #First100Days, I have explored 12 Indian states & UTs, savored 200+ delicious Indian dishes, and connected with amazing people. Thank you for the deep friendship and the warm welcome. I am excited to… pic.twitter.com/k3HekXZ1yN — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) August 18, 2023

Garcetti also posted a video on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) where he shared a glimpse of his tour to Indian states and meeting people. He also thanked the country in the video and said, “Thank you, India for embracing me here as Ambassador and making my time here so welcoming and productive.”

Joe Biden’s India Visit In September

Joe Biden is scheduled to visit India from September 7 to 10 to Attend the G20 Summit during which he will hold a number of bilateral meetings. This was informed by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Sullivan said that the meetings and Biden’s talks with the leaders on the sidelines of the summit will focus on climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and more issues.

The White House has not said which leaders the president will hold individual meetings with but China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, are among officials from leading global economies who have been invited to attend Joe Biden’s meetings.

