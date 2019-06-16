New Delhi: A three-week-long coordinated operation called “Operation Sunrise 2” was carried out by armies of India and Myanmar along the border from May 16, targeting several terrorist groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday.

Sources added that during “Operation Sunrise 2”, the armies coordinated with each other to destroy camps of terror groups including the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the NSCN (Khaplang), the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) and the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

Besides the Indian Army, troops from the Assam Rifles were also part of the operation.

They said at least six dozen terrorists belonging to these groups were arrested and several of their camps destroyed during the operation.

It must be noted here that the first phase of this operation was conducted three months ago along the Indo-Myanmar border, in which a number of camps of north-east based terrorist groups were busted.

Myanmar is one of the strategic neighbours of India and shares a 1,640-km border with a number of north-eastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. India has been pushing for a deeper coordination between the armies of the two countries while guarding the border.

The sources said the two sides might launch the third phase of the operation, depending on intelligence inputs and the ground situation.

In June 2015, the Army had carried out an operation against NSCN(K) terrorists in areas near the Indo-Myanmar border, days after terrorists killed 18 soldiers in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs)