India’s Name Dropped From UN List Of Countries With Children In Armed Conflict After 12 Years

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said India has been removed from the list in view of the "measures taken by the government to better protect children".

In his latest report, UN chief Guterres called upon India to implement the remaining measures identified in consultation with his special representative and the United Nations.

New Delhi: After 12 years, India’s name was removed from the annual report on the impact of armed conflict on children. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said India has been removed from the report in view of the “measures taken by the government to better protect children”.

In his 2023 report on Children and Armed Conflict, the UN chief said, “In view of the measures taken by the government to better protect children, India has been removed from the report in 2023.”

Guterres highlighted the technical mission of the office of his special representative in July 2022 to identify areas of cooperation for child protection, and the workshop on strengthening child protection held in Jammu and Kashmir last November by the government, with the participation of the United Nations.

India was mentioned in the report of the Secretary-General on Children and armed conflict since 2010 along with other countries of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Lake Chad basin, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the Philippines for alleged recruitment and use of boys by armed groups in Jammu and Kashmir; detainment of boys by Indian security forces in J&K for their alleged association with armed groups, or on national security grounds.

In his latest report, he also called upon India to implement the remaining measures identified in consultation with his special representative and the United Nations.

These include the training of armed and security forces on child protection, prohibition of the use of lethal and non-lethal force on children, including ending the use of pellet guns, ensuring that children are detained as a last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time, Guterres said.

He also stressed the implementation of measures to prevent all forms of ill-treatment in detention and the full implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Briefing reporters on Tuesday, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said that for the last two years, “we have been working very closely with India”.

“India decided to start a prevention engagement,” she said, adding the country indicated that it was ready to start engagement to see if it could put in place measures that could be sustained through time and would allow for it to be removed from the report.

In last year’s report, Guterres had said he was concerned by the “increased number of violations against children verified in Jammu and Kashmir”, and had called upon the Indian government to strengthen child protection.

The UN chief had welcomed the legal and administrative framework for the protection of children and improved access to child protection services in Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir, and progress in the creation of a Jammu and Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The government had been consistently engaged in efforts to exclude the country’s name from this ignoble list, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in New Delhi. It led to an agreement to appoint a national focal point to identify priority national interventions to enhance the protection of children, a joint technical mission to hold inter-ministerial, technical-level meetings with the UN to identify areas of enhanced cooperation for child protection, it said in a press release.

