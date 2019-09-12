New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday yet again hit out at the government over the ongoing economic crisis saying India needs a concrete plan to fix the economy not ‘foolish theories about millennials’. Gandhi also claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government is ‘manipulating news cycles’ to hide the slowdown.
“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start”, tweeted the former Congress president.
He also tagged an interview of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in which he had blamed demonetisation, faulty GST implementation behind the economic crisis.
The Congress also shared the interview and quoted Singh as saying, “I believe that we are entering a different kind of crisis now, a prolonged economic slowdown that is both structural and cyclical. The first step in a crisis is to acknowledge that we are facing one.”
On Sunday, Gandhi had ‘congratulated’ Modi government on completing 100 days with a hashtag ‘100 days no vikas’ (development). “Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it’s needed the most — to turnaround our ravaged economy,” he had tweeted.
Besides, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also asserted that the Modi government is mum after “ruining the economy” and alleged it is trying to hide the grim situation in the country.