New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday yet again hit out at the government over the ongoing economic crisis saying India needs a concrete plan to fix the economy not ‘foolish theories about millennials’. Gandhi also claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government is ‘manipulating news cycles’ to hide the slowdown.

“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start”, tweeted the former Congress president.

What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start.https://t.co/mAycubTxy1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2019

He also tagged an interview of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in which he had blamed demonetisation, faulty GST implementation behind the economic crisis.

The Congress also shared the interview and quoted Singh as saying, “I believe that we are entering a different kind of crisis now, a prolonged economic slowdown that is both structural and cyclical. The first step in a crisis is to acknowledge that we are facing one.”

Instead of acknowledging the economic slowdown & accepting their mistakes, the government has indulged in whataboutery & as usual have started blaming others for their faults. BJP must accept the ongoing crisis and take measures to #FixTheEconomy pic.twitter.com/znkxvpnSDY — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2019