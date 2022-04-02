New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba are all set to inaugurate the rail service between the two countries operating from Jaynagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Janakpur on Saturday. East Central Railway (ECR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar has said the launch of the much-awaited rail services would give further impetus to the bilateral relations between the two countries. According to media reports, in the first phase of the project, 34.50km (Jaynagar to Kurtha) out of a total 69.08km-long stretch will be opened while the remaining line till Bardibas of Nepal will be made functional in some time. The cross border railway link, according to a Kathmandu Post report, will be the first modern railway service in Nepal.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Announces Dakshin Bharat Special Train From Jan 29 For Pilgrims | Check Routes, Ticket Fare

India-Nepal Railway Service: Things To Know About The Services, Routes

The rail project has a total of 2.95km in India while the remaining 65.75km is in Nepal. The rail service between Jayanagar and Bijalpura in Nepal had been introduced for the first time in 1937 by the British. It was suspended in 2001 after the devastating floods in Nepal. The section will have a total of eight stations and six halt stations. It will also have 47 road crossings and 15 major bridges. Further, there are 127 minor bridges on the route. As per the initial plans, for passenger trains, a speed of 100kilometres per hour will be allowed, while for freight, it will be limited to 65kmph. To operate on the route, two sets of 1600 HP DEMU passenger rakes were supplied to Nepal by Konkan Rail Corporation Limited (KRCL). These rakes have two AC coaches each apart from non-AC coaches. Trains on the section will pass through the Madhubani district of Bihar and the agricultural and densely populated districts of Dhanusa, Mahottari, and Siraha in Nepal. Custom checking points have been made on this railway line at Jaynagar in India and Inarwa station in Nepal. Ircon International Limited, a wing of the railways, has been assigned the task to complete the project in three phases. This project is being undertaken by IRCON and all rail engineering and infrastructure works are complete.

India-Nepal Railway Service: Documents Required To Travel