New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is now in the United States, has cancelled a meeting with US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and drew flak from foreign media as the Washington Post wrote that Jaishankar “abruptly cancelled” a meeting with senior members of Congress after US lawmakers refused demands to exclude Jayapal. Jayapal, too, took to Twitter saying, “The cancellation of this meeting was deeply disturbing. It only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn’t willing to listen to any dissent at all.”

The cancellation of this meeting was deeply disturbing. It only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn’t willing to listen to any dissent at all. https://t.co/EMeqIr05VJ — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 19, 2019

The Washington Post, in its article criticising the decision, wrote, “The decision demonstrates India’s sensitivity over the Kashmir issue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi defends moving in troops, imposing curfews, and cutting off mobile phone and Internet access in India’s only majority-Muslim state.”

EAM S Jaishankar on reports that India cancelled meeting with US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal over her report on Kashmir: Don’t think it(report) is fair understanding of situation in J&K or fair characterization of what Govt of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her. pic.twitter.com/EkWFZcR1nr — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

“I don’t think it (the report) is a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir or a fair characterization of what the government of India is doing. I have no interest in meeting her,” Jaishankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Washington on Thursday.