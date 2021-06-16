New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the fifth edition of VivaTech conference and said India offers what innovators and investors need. He also invited the world leaders to invest in India based on the five pillars of talent, market, capital, eco-system, and culture of openness. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Begins Flight Services With Fully Vaccinated Pilots And Crew Members

"India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years. India offers what innovators and investors need," PM Modi said.

Saying that the platform reflects France's technological vision, he said India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. "Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation. It is the need of the hour," he added.

Talking about the vaccination drive in India, he said two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in the development, trial stage.

“Aadhaar helped provide timely support to people during pandemic and free ration, cooking fuel delivered to people,” he added.

PM Modi was invited as a guest of honour to deliver the keynote address at the conference among other prominent speakers such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S nchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event witnessed the participation of corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others.

Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet, “Tomorrow evening will be addressing @VivaTech via video conferencing. Through this forum, will be speaking about India’s strides in the world of tech and start-ups.”

VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted.

It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos,a leading French media group. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.