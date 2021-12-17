Breaking News Live Updates December 17, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating and addressing the All India Mayors’ Conference, themed ‘New Urban India’, virtually on Friday at 10:30 am.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country will be participating in the conference. “It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities. A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years,” the PMO said in its release.PM Modi has been holding meetings with ministers, chief ministers and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the winter session of Parliament, and months ahead of assembly elections in some states.
On Friday, he is also scheduled to meet around 40 members of Parliament (MPs) from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. He will meet the remaining MPs from the state in another meeting, the report said.
So far, nothing has been confirmed about the agenda of the meeting. But during other meetings, the Prime Minister suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture.Also Read - Hyderabad Doctors Remove Record 156 Kidney Stones From Single Patient by 'Keyhole Surgery'

Also Read - Chopper Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh To Be Cremated With Full Military Honours In Bhopal Today

Also Read - Anupamaa Serial: Will Anupamaa Finally Confess Her Feelings To Anuj? Watch Video To Know All Major Upcoming Twists And Turns

Live Updates

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Punjab govt appointed Sidharth Chattopadhyaya as director-general of police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota.

  • 7:24 AM IST
    Ahead of elections, PM Modi to meet BJP MPs from UP over breakfast

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday, news agency ANI reported citing sources as saying. According to a source, “The Prime Minister will meet party MPs from Uttar Pradesh tomorrow on breakfast. Total 40 MPs are invited.” This comes days after PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and chaired a meeting of the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.
  • 7:11 AM IST

  • 7:10 AM IST
    US Health Advisors Recommend Pfizer, Moderna Covid Vaccines Over J&J Shot

    Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with that risk and also appear more effective, said advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel recommended the unusual move of giving preference to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and late Thursday the CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, accepted the panel’s advice.
  • 6:42 AM IST

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around 1:43 am at 56km SE of Champhai, Mizoram: National Center for Seismolog