Breaking News Live Updates December 17, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating and addressing the All India Mayors’ Conference, themed ‘New Urban India’, virtually on Friday at 10:30 am.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country will be participating in the conference. “It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities. A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years,” the PMO said in its release.PM Modi has been holding meetings with ministers, chief ministers and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the winter session of Parliament, and months ahead of assembly elections in some states.

On Friday, he is also scheduled to meet around 40 members of Parliament (MPs) from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. He will meet the remaining MPs from the state in another meeting, the report said.

So far, nothing has been confirmed about the agenda of the meeting. But during other meetings, the Prime Minister suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture.