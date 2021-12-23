New Delhi: With India’s Omicron tally crossing the 300-mark on Thursday, several states rolled out revised guidelines and curbs to tackle the situation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the COVID situation in the country.Also Read - Omicron Alert! 7 More Cases Reported in Gujarat; State Tally Climbs to 30

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi directed the officials to ensure that the health systems in the states, beginning from the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the Omicron variant.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Omicron cases in the country with 80 cases. Delhi comes second on the list with 64 Omicron cases. With a spike in Omicron cases, several states pushed for curbs for Christmas and New Year celebrations as the Centre warned against large gatherings and crowds to tackle the COVID situation.

PM Modi Reviews COVID Preparedness Amid Omicron Scare

PM Narendra Modi chaired a meet to review the public health response measures for containing and managing COVID-19 and strengthening health infrastructure including availability of drugs and oxygen cylinders amid the growing Omicron scare. PM Modi called for prompt and effective contact tracing, ramping up of testing, and accelerating vaccination, news agency IANS reported.

PM Modi was briefed about the emerging scenario globally driven by the new variant, with an overview of surge in cases in countries having high vaccination coverage and presence of Omicron variant. He was apprised of the technical brief and priority actions recommended by the WHO in the context. PM Modi was also briefed about the actions taken when the first advisory of the Health Ministry was shared with the states.

PM Modi directed the officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels. He directed the Centre to work in close coordination with the states to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach. PM Modi said that teams should be sent to the states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure to assist them improve the situation.

Centre urges states to follow 5-fold strategy amid Omicron threat

The Centre advised states and UTs to not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness in fight against Covid pandemic and to follow five-fold strategy in view of the new variant Omicron.

The states have been asked to put in place the local containment measures by the District and local administration when either the test positivity increases beyond 10 per cent or occupancy of oxygenated beds increases beyond 40 per cent.

“Based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density and others and keeping in mind the higher transmissibility of Omicron, States/UTs can undertake containment measures and impose restrictions even before these thresholds are reached,” the Health Ministry has said. The states have been advised to follow the five-fold strategy of Containment, Testing & Surveillance, Clinical Management, Covid Safe Behavior and Vaccination.

On Containment, the states have been advised to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially ahead of the forthcoming festivities. The states need to have keep strict watch on number of Delta and Omicron cases in all districts, and case positivity on a day-on-day and week-on-week basis.

CM Uddhav chairs meet as Maharashtra records 23 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to review the preparedness in the state amid rise in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded the highest spike of Omicron cases (23), so far, taking the state’s tally to 88, besides an increase in Covid-19 infections. Of the new cases, 18 are fully vaccinated, one not inoculated and four are minors, and comprise 13 from Pune, five from Mumbai, 2 each from Thane and Osmanabad, and one from Nagpur.

Among the new cases, 16 had a travel history, including 6 to UAE, 4 to Europe, 2 each to Ghana and South Africa, besides one each to Singapore and Tanzania, while the other 7 are the close contacts of these Omicron infectees.

While 17 patients are asymptomatic, 6 have exhibited mild symptoms and they span the age group from below 18 to 60-plus.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported highest spike since October with 602 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds key meet on Omicron

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the pandemic situation and the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the national capital at a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials on Thursday. CM Kejriwal said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily and ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

According to official data, the bed occupancy rate is low with 8,825 of the 9,035 dedicated COVID-19 beds lying vacant in the city hospitals, while 97.55 per cent of the 8,424 oxygenated beds are also lying vacant. A meagre 1.04 per cent and 0.94 per cent of the 2,796 ICU beds and 1,382 ventilators are occupied. The government is working to ensure 37,000 beds for patients in hospitals and has already set up 31,695 beds. There are 2,328 dedicated beds for children and 9,894 ICU beds have been set up out of a target of 10,594.

A cabinet note on the procurement of 32 types of medicines required for the treatment of the infection has already been submitted, with the tendering process being initiated in anticipation of the cabinet approval, according to officials, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi currently has an oxygen capacity of 1,363.73 metric tonnes, according to official data. During the second Covid wave, the peak oxygen demand had surged to 700 metric tonnes in the national capital.

Madhya Pradesh reimposes night curfew amid Omicron scare

Amid growing concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. The curfew comes into force from Thursday night. Madhya Pradesh has so far not reported any case of Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO.

“We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his address to the people of the state in the evening.

“Besides, the government has also decided that in case any coronavirus positive case is detected in the state, the patient will be kept in home isolation if there is enough space in his/her home,” CM Chouhan said.

(With inputs from Agencies)