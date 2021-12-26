New Delhi: The Omicron tally in India climbed to 422 with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases of the new COVID variant, according to the figures released by the Union health ministry on Sunday morning. Out of 422 Omicron patients in the country, 130 of them have recovered, the health ministry said.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs India Test, Injury And Team News of Match at SuperSport, Centurion at 1.30 PM IST December 26 Sunday
According to the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of Omicron cases with 108 cases. Delhi came second with 79 Omicron cases. Gujarat came third with 43 Omicron cases followed by Telangana (41). Also Read - How Many Horses Can You Find in This Viral Optical Illusion? Most People Only See 5
Meanwhile, India has reported 6,987 new COVID-19 cases and 162 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its latest update. With 7,091 COVID patients recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recovery tally in the country reached 3,42,30,354. According to the health ministry, the active cases in the country stood at 76,766 till 8 am. The Covid death toll in the country climbed to 4,79,682. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Fans Disappointed With Salman Khan Again, Say 'Deserving Candidate Being Disrespected'
COVID-19: Omicron in India | Top developments
- As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated.
- Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.
- The daily rise in coronavirus infections has remained below 15,000 for the last 59 days now.
- The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to 76,766, comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.
- A decrease of 266 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
- The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 83 days.
- The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has remained below 1 per cent for the last 42 days, according to the health ministry.
- The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 3,42,30,354, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.
- The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.37 crore.
- India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
- India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.