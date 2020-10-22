New Delhi: India opened its border with Nepal after nearly seven months on Thursday, but the neighbouring nation did not follow suit. Also Read - LAC Standoff: India Tightens Security on Borders; Puts ITBP & SSB on High Alert Amid Tensions With China

Not only did Nepal close its side of the border, but deployed police personnel along it as well proving that Prime Minister K P Oli-led government is not interested in making the relations between two countries normal.

It seems as if Nepal is adamant to go against each decision of India.

The India-Nepal border was closed on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with situation improving and keeping in view the day to day problems being faced by people of the region, the Indian government allowed to open the border from 6am today.

Locals were happy to hear the news of Raxaul border in Bihar being opened, but Nepal’s decision dampened their spirits. Nepal’s paramilitary personnel are standing guard on the border and not letting people cross it.

Nepal APF officials said that according to government’s order, the border is closed until midnight of November 15 and no one is allowed to enter for now.