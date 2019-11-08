New Delhi: ‘India outperforms in October’, tweeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, referring to the country’s performance on economic front.

Taking to micro-blogging site, the Minister talked about the government’s performance in the month of October and highlighted slew of issues such as India’s improved rank in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, Information on Black Money received from Swiss banks, increase in the number of direct tax payers, hike in employment.

Sitharaman’s tweet came at a time when data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) claimed that India’s unemployment rate rose to 8.5%, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2% in September.

India outperforms in October. Here are some highlights on the economic front. Employment rises. pic.twitter.com/6GQQ1PFiFn — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) November 7, 2019

She also hailed PM’s Modi decision to opt out of the mega trade agreement Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) saying, “India kept national interest first at RCEP.” Notably, RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and six FTA partners. Last week, India opted out of it as a number of its key concerns were not addressed.

Besides the Finance Minister also wrote about the country’s foreign exchange reserves rising to record high $440.751 billion for the week ended October 18. Last month, the Central Bank had asserted that India’s forex kitty swelled by $1.04 billion.