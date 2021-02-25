New Delhi: In a major breakthrough to lessen cross firing along the international border, India and Pakistan on Wednesday night agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, a joint statement from Indian and Pakistan Army stated. Also Read - MNS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Indian Army Nursing Course | Registration, Eligibility & Other Details Here

The decision on ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. Also Read - Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Check Posts, Selection Drive Dates, Age Criteria and Other Details

Earlier in 2003, India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit over past several years with more violations than observance of the pact. Also Read - PM Modi Dedicates Made-in-India Arjun Battle Tank to Army in Chennai, Launches Infra Projects Worth Several Crores

“The concern of the Pakistani director general of military operations was de-escalation of the situation along the line of control and safety of citizens residing along the line of control,” the Indian Army said.

The concern of the Pakistani director general of military operations was de-escalation of the situation along the line of control and safety of citizens residing along the line of control: Indian Army officials https://t.co/sB1aEts6Jd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

The Army also stated that understanding to implement ceasefire was reached during the talk over hotline between director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan.

During the meeting, both the sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence,” a joint statement said, referring to the military operations heads of both countries.

In written response to a question in Lok Sabha earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violations have taken place along India”s border with Pakistan in the last three years, in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed.

He said 364 security personnel and 341 civilians were injured in cross-border firings along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 2019 and 2020.