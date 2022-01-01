Jammu: To mark the advent of a new year, soldiers of India and Pakistan’s armies exchanged sweets with each other on Saturday (January 1) at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - J&K: JeM Terrorist Involved In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack Killed In Anantnag Encounter

The soldiers exchanged sweets and greetings at four locations along the LoC – Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing pt, Poonch Rawlakot crossing pt, Chakoti Uri Crossing pt, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing pt.

A defence ministry statement said, “At the beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points.

“Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir.”