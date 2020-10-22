New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday hit out at Pakistan saying that it continues to provide a safe haven to terrorists and has not taken any action against terror groups. Also Read - FATF Plenary From Today: Pakistan Likely to Continue in 'Grey List' Over Inaction Against Terrorists Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed

India's statement comes amid reports that Pakistan is likely to remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has been unable to comply with six of the 27 points in the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog's action plan.

The Paris-based global watchdog FATF is holding its virtual plenary session from October 21 to 23. It is reviewing Pakistan's progress on the 27-point action plan.

“Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items so far out of the 27 action items given to them under their action plan. Six important action items yet to be addressed. As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorist entities and individuals,” said Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

“Pakistan has also not taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals, including those who have been proscribed by UNSC, such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“Pakistan forces have continued to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violations and often these violations happen from civilian areas to support infiltration of terrorists across LoC. This year, till date Pakistani forces have carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations,” Anurag Srivastava added.

He further said, “There have also been attempts to drop arms and ammunition across the LoC in the garb of civilian activities. We have also witnessed that Pakistan’s aid and abetment to cross border terrorism, smuggling of arms and narcotic substances have spilled over to the international boundary.”

The FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later on due to the Covid-19 pandemic.